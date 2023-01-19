HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The statewide coalition Recovery for All called on the Connecticut legislature Thursday to adopt the Equity Agenda, which includes a permanent, earned income tax credit for those in poverty.

The group is made up of community activists and lawmakers. During a press conference Thursday, the coalition asked Gov. Ned Lamont to create a budget that ensures good health care, high-quality childcare and schools, and a safe place to live for all residents.

Recovery for All said the state should tax the wealthy to fund the tax credit. It points to Connecticut’s $3 billion-surplus as a way to fund the plan.

“The governor has been clear — he doesn’t want more taxes, he wants more taxpayers,” a spokesperson for Lamont told News 8.