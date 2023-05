BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is just around the corner, and as fresh fruit and produce pop-up around the state, state leaders are urging community members to shop local.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt visited Tonn’s Marketplace in Burlington on Monday.

As people begin to prepare for Memorial Day picnics, the pair reminded the community to support Connecticut farms and locally-made products.

