HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Public Health has reached a settlement agreement with the agency’s former commissioner, who was fired in the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

She had accused Gov. Ned of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by elevating several white people to lead the crisis response.

The agreement, signed and filed on Monday, settles a federal lawsuit filed last year by Renee Coleman-Mitchell, who was ousted on May 12, 2020.

While admitting no wrongdoing or violating state or federal law, the state agreed to pay the former commissioner $200,000. The bulk of the money covers compensatory damages, including for emotional distress.