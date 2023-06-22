HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Historical Society has unveiled its new name: The Connecticut Museum of Culture and History.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday in Hartford’s West End to mark the big occasion.

Although the name is changing, the museum’s goal remains the same to showcase the vast culture and the history of the state.

A new goal includes telling the stories of Connecticut with an emphasis on inclusivity and diversity.

The museum has some events coming up including its annual free outdoor concert series and a traveling Smithsonian Exhibition.

If you are interested in planning a visit, you can check out the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History website.