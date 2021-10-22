Connecticut House Minority Leader receives award for opposing the commercialization of marijuana

(WTNH)– Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) announces Connecticut House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora as the recipient of the 2021 Patrick J. Kennedy Advocate of the Year Award.

“In the five years we have been working in Connecticut, Representative Caldelora has consistently been at the forefront of the fight for public health and safety each and every step of the way,” said Dr. Kevin Sabet, president of SAM.

SAM is the nation’s leading organization opposing the commercialization of marijuana. This award is given to an advocate at the state level who best champions the mission of putting public health and safety ahead of the interests of the marijuana industry.

Dr. Sabet says that Candelora’s commitment to Connecticut is a type of leadership our country needs during an addiction epidemic, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My advocacy for the state of Connecticut in exposing the impact marijuana legalization can have on society was truly borne out of the help SAM provided for the State of Connecticut and while it is unfortunate our state has moved to legalized, we were able to implement some guardrails in the legislation to try and prevent youth use, widespread advertisement, and widespread sale of marijuana,” said Candelora. This is just the beginning of our advocacy on this front.”