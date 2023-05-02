The image displays the state Capitol building in Hartford, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — House Republicans in Connecticut unveiled their 2024-25 budget proposal Tuesday morning in Hartford.

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora, Rep. Holly Cheeseman, Rep. Tammy Nuccio and other members of the caucus held a news conference.

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly’s appropriations committee held its first session meeting on April 17.

Gov. Ned Lamont presented his $50 billion budget plan in February. The Democrat touted his plan as the state’s first income tax in three decades and Connecticut’s biggest tax cut in history.

Republicans, who welcomed Lamont’s willingness to cut taxes, say it’s time to start giving back to taxpayers, especially considering the current fiscal year is expected to end with a $1.3 billion surplus.

Lawmakers have until June 7 to finish the budget.