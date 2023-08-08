HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that 16 members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew (CIFC) have been mobilized to help fight wildfires in Montana.

Lamont said the fire crew was mobilized from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s (DEEP) Eastern District Headquarters in Marlborough.

The Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew represents the latest team of people and resources who assisted with both the national and Canadian wildfire response.

“Interstate compacts are critical in times of emergency, providing lifesaving resources to our friends in need when a crisis occurs,” Lamont said. “The Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew is comprised of an amazing group of people who are dropping everything at a moment’s notice to travel hundreds of miles away and provide assistance. They embody the finest of what our small but mighty state offers. I thank them for their heroic service.”

The CIFC members include 12 people from Connecticut. The firefighters are from Cheshire, Coventry, East Berlin, Enfield, Lebanon, Milford, Norwich, Startford and Tolland.

Three of its members are also employed with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

“Our brave firefighters once again make Connecticut proud as they head far from home to help battle wildfires, this time in Montana’s Rocky Mountains,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “We are so grateful for their selfless courage as they take time away from friends and family. We wish them and all the responding firefighters well and look forward to their safe returns.”

The other members of the crew are from New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The crew will be working primarily in Westen Montana during their multiple-week deployment.

For more information about the CIFC, click here.