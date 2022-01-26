Connecticut is facing a major firefighter shortage

Connecticut is experiencing a major firefighter shortage which could present challenges this winter. The shortage is a problem nationwide, which means working more shifts and longer hours for the men and women serving to protect the community. The pandemic has lowered the recruitment rate for firefighters.

Willimantic Fire is short-staffed and in need of more applicants to fill their open positions. Due to the shortage, the fire department oftentimes only has a limited amount of firefighters available to help.

“33 % of our calls are concurrent, which means that there will be a call going on and others will come in at the exact same time. Ambulances are out and firefighters are going to a fire with just 2 people,” said Karl Denton a Willimantic Firefighter EMT.

At this time last year the Willimantic fire department had over 750 applications. Ths year Willimantic only has 80 applicants. The department is shocked and concerned about the low application rate.

“This time around we’ve started the application process as of December 1 and now we’re almost 2 months into it and we have 80 applicants. Last time at this point we had over 750 applications. We are shocked and dismayed at the low application rate. We simply cannot provide enough firefighters recruits to 13 towns with only 80 application,” said Willimantic Fire Chief Mark Scrivener.