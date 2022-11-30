Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a new job is never easy. Potential employees need to update their resumes, find job openings, contact references, get through the interviews, and more!

But with the national unemployment rate currently at 3.7% and companies desperate to hire, some potential workers may be willing to relocate to a state with better jobs.

The question is where?

With this question in mind, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s best and worst states for jobs.

To find the best states for employment, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and a healthy economy. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

WalletHub determined these 10 states were the best when looking for employment:

Washington Vermont New Hampshire Colorado Minnesota Rhode Island Massachusetts Virginia Connecticut New Jersey

As listed above, Connecticut has ranked the 9th best state in the U.S. for job opportunities! Here’s why:

Connecticut was ranked the 2nd best state for employment growth

It was ranked 13th for monthly average starting salary

18th for median annual income when adjusted for the cost of living

6th best state for the average length of a work week (in hours)

And Connecticut was ranked the 5th best for its percentage of residents 5 and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

For the full WalletHub report including the worst states for jobs in the U.S., visit its website here.