WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Four of Connecticut’s Democratic representatives have joined a call for more home heating assistance funding from the federal government.

Joe Courtney, Jahana Hayes, Jim Himes and John B. Larson were among the 115 House of Representatives members who signed a letter asking for an extra $1.6 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Eligible households receive between $180 to $530 from the fund, according to an announcement from Hayes. There is a proposal to cut 65% from the program.

“According to recent reports, approximately 424,000 Connecticut households face unaffordable home energy costs,” Hayes wrote in an announcement. “For these families, LIHEAP is a critical lifeline that prevents them from making the impossible choice between buying groceries, keeping the lights on, or heating their home. I joined my colleagues in requesting additional LIHEAP funding in any government funding bill to ensure all Connecticut families can have a warm home every winter.”

More than $4.5 billion was distributed from the program in fiscal year 2023. Only about 20% of families who apply receive assistance.

Connecticut will receive $7.08 million this winter to go toward helping low-income families heat their homes.