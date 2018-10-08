Connecticut K9 Officers Compete To Win SUV
(WTNH) - Connecticut K9s are competing for a prize that will help one police department in a big way.
Massachusets-based nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s has been helping dogs get protective vests for nearly a decade. Now, they're holding a contest for officers around the country - one winner will get a new, customized Chevy Tahoe.
The contest is need-based, so contestants need to meet a certain criteria. Dogs need to be 2 to 5-years-old, not scheduled for retirement in the next 3 years and their K9 vehicle must have at least 60,000 miles.
Five Connecticut police departments are entered in the nationwide contest: New Haven, East Haven, East Hartford, State Police and Department of Corrections.
To vote, visit www.vik9s.org/suvgiveaway.
