Connecticut K9 Officers Compete To Win SUV

Oct 08, 2018

(WTNH) - Connecticut K9s are competing for a prize that will help one police department in a big way. 

Massachusets-based nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s has been helping dogs get protective vests for nearly a decade. Now, they're holding a contest for officers around the country - one winner will get a new, customized Chevy Tahoe. 

The contest is need-based, so contestants need to meet a certain criteria. Dogs need to be 2 to 5-years-old, not scheduled for retirement in the next 3 years and their K9 vehicle must have at least 60,000 miles. 

Five Connecticut police departments are entered in the nationwide contest: New Haven, East Haven, East Hartford, State Police and Department of Corrections. 

To vote, visit www.vik9s.org/suvgiveaway.

