Dept. of Consumer Protection launches statewide portal for people to exclude themselves from participating in online gaming

Conn. (WTNH) — With sports gaming coming to the state, there is a way for folks to completely opt-out.

It’s called the self-exclusion list. It completely bans you from online gaming and you won’t receive marketing materials to gamble.

You can find it through the Department of Consumer Protection. You can sign up for one year, five years or a lifetime.

“It’s just a good way to recognize that not everyone can do this in a way that they have control over the situation. So we want to have tools available so that people can really protect themselves,” said Michelle Seagull, commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection.

Related Content Sports betting in CT set to launch Oct. 7

You can also exclude yourself from the casinos but that’s a separate list. The Council on Problem Gambling believes it should be a one-stop registration.

“In our opinion, it doesn’t make sense to be able to exclude yourself from online and then go to Foxwoods and then go to Mohegan Sun,” said Executive Director of the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling Diane Goode.

If you or a loved one is suffering from a gambling addiction, call the national helpline at 1 (800) 522-4700.

You can also take advantage of the following resources: