Connecticut launches state’s Census 2020 website

(WTNH) — The state of Connecticut’s official Census 2020 website is now live. Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz announced the launch midday Thursday.

Residents can go to portal.ct.gov/census2020 to find resources that explain how to take the census, events being held around the state, and how to apply to work with the census.

“We are resolute in our efforts for Connecticut to be the best counted state in the nation,” Governor Lamont said.

Lt. Bysiewicz said, “This website will help enhance those efforts by providing families, local officials, nonprofits, businesses, and other community members with reliable information and other tools they need to achieve a complete and accurate count for our state.”

Commissioner Josh Geballe says he hopes “the new website will boost outreach and participation.”

Residents can also follow @CTCounts2020 on Twitter and Facebook for updates and additional information.