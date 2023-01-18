NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s back to the drawing board for Ethan’s Law, as Connecticut lawmakers gear up to make an announcement on Wednesday to reintroduce the gun safety storage legislation.

The new conference is expected to be held at 9:30 a.m. at the New Haven Botanical Garden of Healing, a place dedicated to victims of gun violence. U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are some of the big names behind this effort.

Ethan’s Law is named in honor of Guilford teen Ethan Song, who died in 2018. Song tragically died after accidentally shooting himself at a neighbor’s house, where the weapon was improperly stored.

Jan. 19 would have marked Song’s 20th birthday.

Image of Ethan Song, who was killed in an accidental shooting (Photo via Kristin Song)

The new law would create federal requirements for safe gun storage and strong penalties would be given for any violations. It’s designed to prevent unintentional shootings, suicides, and even crime-related gun violence.

Last year, Song’s mother testified in favor of the law. She said her son was “unrecognizable” due to the bullet wound to his head.

Ethan’s Law would go on to pass in the House of Representatives as part of the Protecting Our Kids Act.

There is still sizeable opposition to this law, however. Senator Ted Cruz testified that the law would make it impossible for teenagers to have access to weapons, even when defending themselves or their families.

“When we talk about safe storage we have to keep in mind restricting quick and ready access to a firearm potentially comes at a serious cost to people’s lives,” said Cruz.