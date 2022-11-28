Conn. (WTNH) — It’s back to work for state lawmakers here in Connecticut, as a special session is set to begin on Monday with several major topics on the agenda.

Some of these talking points include the gas tax holiday and “Hero pay” for workers deemed essential during the pandemic,

Those workers could receive up to $1,000 and so far, 250,000 people have already applied for the funding. Most of them earn less than $100,000 per year.

The pandemic pay program will be for grocery store clerks, first responders, journalists, and any others considered essential throughout COVID.

Currently, there is bipartisan support to increase the funding. The comptroller elected said the fund should be $122M.

“They made a promise to people, essential workers, and now we’re falling short of that promise,” said State Senator Kevin Kelly, Senate Republican Minority Leader.

Speaker Ritter said Republicans never voted for the program.

Another hot topic is the gas tax holiday, which will also be discussed at length, along with whether there’s help for those who heat their homes with oil.