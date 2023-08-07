WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers and education leaders are expected to announce plans to expand Connecticut’s free school meals program for the 2023-24 school year.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be joined by Education Commission Charlene Russell-Tucker and other advocates at an 11 a.m. news conference Monday at Charter Oak International Academy.

Lamont signed emergency legislation in February that provided $40 million to fund the program through the 2022-23 academic year. Federal COVID-19 money had funded meals for all Connecticut students until late 2022 when that funding ran out.

New Haven is among several Connecticut cities and towns offering free summer meal programs.