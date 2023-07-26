HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state lawmakers are getting a closer look at an audit released in June that revealed more than 1,000 troopers submitted at least one fake traffic ticket over an eight-year period.

An informational forum started at 10 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last several hours.

Researchers on behalf of the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project looked at 800,000 tickets turned in to the board and compared them to tickets that went through the actual court system. According to the audit, about 25,000 fake tickets were issued. The data appears as though troopers ticketed more white drivers while underreporting traffic stops with people of color.

The audit found 1,052 troopers submitted at least one fake traffic ticket between 2014 and 2021. According to the report, one trooper assigned to Troop F wrote 1,350 fake tickets over three years. That trooper was not identified in the audit.

Wednesday’s meeting is being held by the Judiciary and Public Safety and Security Committees.

“The analysis in our estimation identifies a significant number of unsubstantiated infraction records that were submitted to the racial profiling database by both troopers and constables during all years of the audit,” Ken Barone, the associate director of the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at UConn said. “Based on the analysis, we have a high level of confidence that false and inaccurate records were submitted to the racial profiling database.”

When the audit was released, state police said the cause of the discrepancies required further investigation, saying it’s not clear if the data was intentionally skewed. State police also said retraining would be implemented across all troopers.

“As the commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police, you know, I have a balance and responsbility to our troopers and to the public and to the integrity of the Connecticut State Police,” Connecticut State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas said at Wednesday’s forum. “So, when this all came to light with the media, I was angry at first. I’m still angry and disappointed, but angry at the challenge on the integrity of fake tickets.”

Black Lives Matter leaders in Hartford have demanded troopers be fired and charged.

“They should be decertified,” Ivelisse Correa, the vice president of BLM860 said Tuesday. “I don’t know another career in which something like this is possible. We wouldn’t accept this from EMTs, or firefighters. We wouldn’t accept this from other taxpayer-funded careers.”

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) has commissioned an independent review, which is expected to take three to six months to complete.

