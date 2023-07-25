HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers are scheduled to meet for an informational forum on Wednesday morning to learn more about an audit that revealed state troopers recorded thousands of fake traffic tickets.

The audit was released last month. It found that 1,052 troopers submitted at least one fake traffic ticket between 2014 and 2021.

State and local police are required to submit traffic stop data to the state’s racial profiling advisory board. It makes sure troopers are not pulling over more people of color than white drivers.

Researchers looked at 800,000 tickets that were turned into the board and compared them to tickets that went through the actual court system. They found about 25,000 fake tickets issued to white drivers, skewing racial data.

Former Fairfield police chief Gary Macnamara, who has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years, finds the report concerning.

“I’ve never heard of such a large number of tickets being issued,” he said. “I’ve never really heard of the ‘ghost ticket’ concept.”

One trooper assigned to Troop F wrote 1,350 fake tickets over three years, according to the audit, which does not identify troopers by name.

Macnamara said the Connecticut Office of the Chief State’s Attorney’s investigation will determine whether troopers will face consequences.

Gov. Ned Lamont also commissioned an independent review that will take three to six months to complete.

Meanwhile, leaders of Black Lives Matter in Hartford are demanding troopers be fired and charged.

“They should be decertified,” said said Ivelisse Correa, the vice president of BLM860. “I don’t know another career in which something like this is possible. We wouldn’t accept this from EMTs, firefighters. We wouldn’t accept this from other taxpayer funded careers.”

State police said it cannot comment on the ongoing investigation. When the audit was released, the agency said retraining would be implemented across all troops.