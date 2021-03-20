Connecticut lawmakers remember life of former State House Majority Leader David Pudlin

(WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers are pausing to remember the life of David Pudlin, who served as House Majority Leader in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Governor Ned Lamont released a statement Saturday following the news of Pudlin’s passing, saying

“David Pudlin was an extraordinary person who deeply cared for the people of his hometown of New Britain, as well as a devoted advocate on behalf of all Connecticut working men, women, and their families. He was a committed voice for justice, dignity, and equality. I appreciate his loyalty and friendship throughout the years, and he will be missed.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal also sent his condolences in a statement Saturday, saying,

“David was a fierce, relentless advocate for the voiceless and vulnerable — a champion of working men and women. He deeply cared about human values like health care and education opportunity, and fought for them in and out of public office. I was proud to serve with him in the state legislature and count him as a friend. My deepest condolences go to his family.”

Senator Chris Murphy also released a statement Saturday, saying,

“Dave Pudlin was an intellectual and political giant, who midwifed the progressive movement into maturity during his time in politics. When no one gave me a shot to beat an entrenched incumbent in my first State Representative race, Dave Pudlin, then the incoming House Majority Leader, threw caution to the wind and got behind my longshot campaign. Like so many others, I relied on his acumen for political organizing over many campaigns. His wit was legendary, his heart was true, and while he left us too soon, his beloved hometown of New Britain and his state are better off for his work and life,”