HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lawmakers are looking to take action against deceptive health advertisements.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joined other advocates to fight for quick remedies for people who were intentionally misled by advertisements that targeted low-income, senior and disabled adults on Medicare.

Leaders are asking for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to investigate.

“UnitedHealthcare lured thousands of patients, forced to pay penalties,” Blumenthal said.

Officials said UnitedHealthcare ran advertisements in a local newspaper last month claiming that individuals who qualified for both Medicare and Medicaid could enroll in the Medicare Advantage plan to receive additional health benefits.

Leaders said the advertisements misled consumers into thinking the plan was necessary and trapped them in a plan with smaller provider networks and added barriers to accessing care.

We’ve reached out to UnitedHealthcare for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

UnitedHealthcare released the following statement on the allegations:

“These allegations are completely baseless. All UnitedHealthcare DSNP plans in Connecticut allow members to see any provider that accepts Medicare, and they offer better benefits when compared to Medicaid alone, including enhanced dental and vision benefits and a monthly healthy food, OTC and utilities credit. Our plan benefits are filed and approved by CMS and our advertising factually describes these benefits and is filed in accordance with CMS guidance.“