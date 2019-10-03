Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

Connecticut lawyer faces judgment in admissions scandal

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
College Admissions-Bribery_1554488115363

Gordon Caplan arrives at federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — The former chairman of a global law firm is returning to court to be sentenced for his role in the sweeping college admissions scandal.

Fifty-three-year-old Gordon Caplan, of Greenwich, Connecticut, is scheduled to appear in Boston’s federal court Thursday. He pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Caplan was accused of paying a college admissions consultant $75,000 to rig his daughter’s ACT exam in 2018. Authorities say his daughter was unaware of the scheme.

Related: Law firm cuts ties with Greenwich man caught in college cheating scandal

Prosecutors are recommending eight months in prison and a $40,000 fine. Caplan’s lawyers say he deserves no more than 14 days in prison, a fine and community service.

A Sept. 26 filing from Caplan’s lawyers say he “allowed himself to fall prey to his own ego and ambitions for his children.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss