HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State policymakers have begun hammering out Connecticut’s budget for the next two years.

The General Assembly’s democratically led appropriations committee held its first meeting of the session on Tuesday.

The current plan is about $411 million more than Gov. Ned Lamont’s $50 billion plan that he rolled out in February. Lamont touts his plan as the state’s first income tax in three decades, and Connecticut’s biggest tax cut in history.

He said he likes what he’s seen so far in the committee’s plan.

“My understanding is it’s an honestly balanced budget with no gimmicks, and I really appreciate that,” Lamont said. “I think most of our core priorities are all in place, and look, we’ve kept within the guardrails for the last four years, and it’s made an enormous difference for the state, and thanks to the appropriations committee, we are continuing on that path.”

Connecticut currently has a $1.3 billion surplus. State leaders have until June 7 to finish the budget.