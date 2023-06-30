HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut continues leading the charge against greenhouse gas emissions.

State leaders gathered Friday to provide an update on Public Act No. 21-181, which went into effect one year ago. It requires home heating oil companies to mix traditional ultra-low sulfur fuel with renewable biodiesel made from discarded restaurant grease and other food waste like soybean oil.

“This 5% biodiesel blend in home heating fuel reduced CO2/carbon emissions by 192,664 tons, equivalent to removing the CO2 emissions of 38,000 cars per year,” Rep. Joseph P. Gresko (D-Stratford), House Chair of the Environment Committee, said.

Stephen H. Sack, Jr., the owner of the West Hartford-based Sack Energy said their industry supports this law because “it was the right thing to do for our community, the environment, and future generations.”

“We are proud of the evolution that our industry is undergoing as we speak, and the impact we are making today, tomorrow and for many more years to come,” Sack added. “No other energy source can achieve net zero emissions faster than biodiesel.”

Once Public Act No. 21-181 is fully implemented, state leaders said they expect it to result in an annual reduction of CO2 emissions by 1,926,640 tons, and by 2035, Connecticut’s home heating oil will be comprised of 50% biodiesel.