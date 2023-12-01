HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female U.S. Supreme Court justice died on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, of complications from advanced dementia at the age of 93.



Former President Ronald Regan appointed O’Connor to the nation’s highest court in 1981. She was confirmed by the Senate in a 99 to 0 vote. She blazed a historic trail and was known for her independence on the bench.



U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said he argued cases before Justice O’Connor.



“I felt not only the depth of her scholarship and legal insight but also her caring as a person, her deep sense of humanity,” he said.



Justice O’Connor often said she didn’t mind being the first female justice, but that she didn’t want to be the last.



“She was one of those old swing votes that would go one way some days, the other way other days. You don’t see that as much these days on the court,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

Historians consider O’Connor one of the most consequential women in American history.



“She was able to respect the law and administer the law for the way the law is, was and should be,” said attorney and University of New Haven adjunct professor Audrey Blondin.