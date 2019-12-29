Connecticut leaders react to brutal attack at Rabbi’s Hanukkah celebration in New York

MONSEY, NY (WTNH) — Five people were taken to New York area hospitals Saturday evening after a man entered a Rabbi’s home in Monsey during a Hanukkah celebration and began stabbing people. Sunday, Connecticut leaders assuring the state they are working to keep everyone safe.

Related: 5 stabbed at rabbi’s Hanukkah celebration by intruder with machete-type knife

Five people were wounded in all. The victims were all Hasidic Jews.

The Governor of New York calling the incident “domestic terrorism.”

Back home in Connecticut, law enforcement wants the public to know they are working at every level to avoid this kind of heinous crime from happening in our area.

The attack also drew condemnation from top state officials in the state.

Steven Ginsburg, the Director of Anti-Defamation League Connecticut said in a statement to WTNH Sunday that the ongoing attacks are “something that we have got to all rally together and address.”

“Obviously this is saddening, it’s scary, it’s outrageous. What’s been going on way too close to home is something that we have got to all rally together and address. We’ve been very concerned with the general rise of antisemitism and the state of the last 10 days is devastating. Connecticut State Police have been very responsive, they’re stepping up patrols around Jewish communities and places of worship and they are in direct contact with NY police on this. The fundamental takeaway is, we need to do everything we can to protect vulnerable communities. We see violence targeting the Jewish community. Where is this coming from? Why are people doing this? We want to work with schools to help students and teachers understand how to handle it. We need our elected officials to speak out, which they’re doing. We need the help of local law enforcement. We don’t know yet of any direct connection between these past two incidents [NY and NJ] and one in CT. Do these things make us more nervous because they can happen here? Yes.” – Steven Ginsburg, the Director of Anti-Defamation League Connecticut

U.S Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said in a tweet that the attacks are “horrifying, but also serve as a painful reminder that the targeting of Jews has never disappeared.”

These latest anti-Semitic attacks are horrifying, but also serve as a painful reminder that the targeting of Jews has never disappeared. We must be vigilant in rooting out the causes of anti-Semitism and holding the perpetrators accountable. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 29, 2019

The United Jewish Federation said in a statement to WTNH Sunday, “An attack on one Jew is an attack on us all, and we must stand strong against hate crimes in any form.