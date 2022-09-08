NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After seven decades of serving on the throne, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a post from The Royal Family. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

She took over the throne in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI. Now her son, Prince Charles, 73, will become king.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) ordered U.S. and states flags across all public buildings and grounds in Connecticut lowered to half-staff immediately until she is buried.

Lamont released a statement shortly after news of her death was released, calling her “a fine leader.”

Queen Elizabeth II set a standard throughout her lifetime for stability and stoicism. She was a fine leader, guiding her nation through a time of immense change and turmoil. Today, we honor her life and memory. As governor of Connecticut, which is often referred to as the Gateway to New England and home to New London and New Britain, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Queen Elizabeth and the people of her great nation. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.)

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) also expressed her condolences.

Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of strength and stability across the globe. She led with grace, dignity, and decency. As the world’s longest reigning monarch, she was a steady and inspirational force during turbulent times. Her legacy of service to her country and our world will not be forgotten. My most sincere sympathies go out to her family and all of our neighbors in the United Kingdom, who will honor her life and celebrate her legacy today. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.)

Republican candidate for Connecticut governor Bob Stefanowski said the queen was an “amazing leader” who “set a terrific example.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of England on the loss of their amazing leader. Amy, our three girls and I lived in London for five years and had the absolute privilege of watching Queen Elizabeth lead with strength, grace and compassion. She set a terrific example, not only for our girls but for people young and old across the globe, on how to sincerely care for people and do what is right with honor and dignity at all times. Republican candidate for Connecticut governor Bob Stefanowski

This story will be updated as more statements are released.