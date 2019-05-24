Connecticut

Connecticut leaders warning residents of increased tick activity

(WTNH) - Local leaders are working together to warn Connecticut residents about increased tick activity. 

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, along with public health officials, are requesting nearly $60 million in federal funds to monitor, diagnose and treat Lyme Disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

May is Lyme disease awareness month, and each year an estimated 300,000 people are diagnosed with the disease in the U.S.

