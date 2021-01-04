Connecticut leads in COVID-19 vaccine distribution in nursing homes, #6 in the country

(WTNH) — As Connecticut has been leading the way in distributing doses, the federal government has been slow and under fire from President-elect Biden saying they are just not producing enough of the vaccine.

As the Frontline workers are starting to get the second dose of the vaccine, will there be enough? Some people have been getting antsy when they hear President-elect Biden criticizing Operation Warp Speed saying it is not fast enough.

So where does that leave Connecticut? Are we going to be short on doses? We asked the governor directly about the supply chain and how strong it is presently.

“There been some bureaucratic snafus in that first and second week in and around Pfizer,” Governor Ned Lamont says. “We have caught up on that. We are on schedule to get all of our Phase 1 people done on time, on schedule. So look, let’s give it a little bit more time. There is still plenty of room for air but so far, I think they have done pretty well.”

Connecticut has been leading the nation: number one in vaccine distribution in nursing homes, ranked sixth in the country overall.

They say the supply chain is ready to ramp up when the federal government delivers the doses to Connecticut.