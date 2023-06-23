WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut legislators are urging Congress to pass the Equality Act, an anti-discrimination law that would protect LGBTQ+ rights.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) addressed Congress on the West Hartford Pride stage in Blueback Square Friday morning.

The Equality Act, a historic legislation that would ban discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans, would ensure that LGBTQ+ Americans are protected and are not subject to the whims of a changing court. The law would fall alongside protection of religious, racial, and ethnic discrimination — which is illegal across the U.S.

The Human Rights Campaign has officially declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. for the first time amid the spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 525 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in 41 states this year alone, with 75 signed into law. These include laws that ban gender affirming care and sports participation for transgender youth. Additionally, drag performances have been banned and school curriculums have been censored.