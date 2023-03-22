HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Children and Families has settled the “Baby Dylan” neglect case for $12 million following final approval from the state legislature, according to an announcement this week from The Reardon Law firm.

The case is related to a 1-year-old boy who was placed into a foster family by CDCF. He was then abused for months.

The lawsuit alleged that the state knew that the boy’s foster mother had prior allegations of abuse and neglect, had a criminal history and was not employed. The boy has since been adopted into a different home.

The boy, now 8, had broken bones, was malnourished, was bruised, had a retinal hemorrhage and was unable to walk, talk or feed himself.

The Baby Dylan case was filed in 2020.