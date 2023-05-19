The Connecticut Lottery system will be down for part of Sunday, according to a post from the CT Lottery Facebook page.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Lottery system will be down for part of Sunday, according to a post from the CT Lottery Facebook page.

The Connecticut Lottery is asking its customers to consider purchasing their tickets in advance. Officials said the system will be down due to a retail gaming system conversion.

The Connecticut Lottery is getting a new app on Sunday and the current app will stop working on the same day.

All tickets purchased before Sunday will be valid on the new system.