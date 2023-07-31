The Connecticut Lottery system will be down for part of Sunday, according to a post from the CT Lottery Facebook page.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Lottery is asking customers to hold onto their scratch tickets due to a technical issue with machines.

Terminal responses may state that a ticket has been previously paid. If you think the response to a scratch ticket is incorrect, contact the Connecticut Lottery Corporate or bring it to lottery headquarters, the organization announced on Monday.

The lottery plans to provide updates on the technical issue on its website, and anticipates a fix being in place by Tuesday morning.