WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Feeling extra lucky? You can now try the odds with a new $50 scratch ticket from the Connecticut Lottery.

The organization announced the new ticket on Tuesday. The game, $4,000,000 Fortune, comes with a top prize of $4 million.

The tickets have been distributed to lottery retailers, and sales should begin this week.

“CLC is thrilled to begin offering this beautiful, new $50 ticket, which we think players at that price point will really enjoy,” said Carlos Rodriguez, director of Connecticut Lottery Games, in a written announcement “With over fifty years of experience in the lottery business, CLC knows some of our customer base will love this game, and enjoy the rewards of its prize structure.”

The pricy ticket also comes with better odds, according to the lottery. With 40 chances to win per ticket, there is a one in 2.38 chance of winning.

The most expensive ticket was previously $30. There are 21 other states that offer tickets that cost at least $50.