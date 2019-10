The top three largest Connecticut Lotto jackpots on record, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

(WTNH) — Are you feeling lucky? If so, maybe buy a Connecticut Lotto ticket.

The jackpot for this coming Friday’s drawing is now the third largest in state history at $25.8 million.

In fact, it hasn’t been over $25 million since January 2002.

The largest Lotto jackpot in state history was $31 million in December 1992.

Get your tickets; the next drawing is Friday night.