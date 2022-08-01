CONCORD, N.H. (WTNH) – A Connecticut man died while hiking Mt. Washington in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Mt. Washington is the highest mountain in the Northeast, standing at over 6,200 feet high. The 66-year-old man was hiking the tall peaks on Saturday afternoon when he was found unconscious and not breathing, according to authorities.

A rescue group carried the man down the mountain when their attempts at resuscitating him didn’t succeed.

Authorities have not released a cause of death for the hiker or his identity.

Officials have said however that the man was hiking with a dog. The dog was taken to an animal shelter until the furry companion can be reunited with other family members.

