Connecticut man due back in Anguilla for court hearing

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is working to guarantee a Connecticut man’s safety before he heads back to Anguilla.

Scott Hapgood is due in Anguilla in November for a court hearing. He is fighting manslaughter charges in connection to the death of Kenny Mitchel in April while he was vacationing with his family.

Blumenthal is meeting with Hapgood as well as family and supporters today in Darien.

Blumenthal has written to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to work with the U.K. to protect Hapgood’s safety ahead of the trip.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.