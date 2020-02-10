Connecticut man gets life in prison for role in 2016 murder

Uncategorized

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty for his role in the 2016 death of another man.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Ramon Millan was sentenced Friday to second-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, arson, and armed robbery. Prosecutors say Millan and his co-defendant, Jose Crespo, were motivated to rob Kevin Cabrera-Soto after they saw a video of him with $30,000. Authorities say Cabrera-Soto was found dead in his bedroom bound and burned beyond recognition.

Crespo awaits trial for first-degree murder. A third defendant, Wilfredo Muniz, awaits trial for misleading investigators. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss