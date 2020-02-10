Connecticut man gets life in prison for role in 2016 murder

(AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty for his role in the 2016 death of another man.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Ramon Millan was sentenced Friday to second-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, arson, and armed robbery. Prosecutors say Millan and his co-defendant, Jose Crespo, were motivated to rob Kevin Cabrera-Soto after they saw a video of him with $30,000. Authorities say Cabrera-Soto was found dead in his bedroom bound and burned beyond recognition.

Crespo awaits trial for first-degree murder. A third defendant, Wilfredo Muniz, awaits trial for misleading investigators.