Connecticut man in need of kidney finds his match, but pandemic troubles are getting in the way

(WTNH) — Finding an organ donor at any time is a struggle. Toss in a pandemic, and the search elevates to improbable, if not next to impossible.

Wethersfield’s Dave Gustafson didn’t know Adam Hines very well. His connection, Hines’ mom, taught Gustafson growing up. Something or someone told Gustafson, who in December lost his own mother, to step forward and see if he might be a match.

“In an odd sort of way I could almost feel my my mom nudging me a little bit,” Gustafson said.

Hines is a teacher and baseball coach in Henderson County, Kentucky. He’s been on the transplant list for more than a year. Gustafson has stayed in contact with Hines’ mom through the years, calling her a mentor.

Now, he has the ability to save her son’s life by donating a kidney. But, COVID rears its ugly head. Hines has been vaccinated, but Gustafson must wait his turn. They’re so close, but, both families agree it’s about keeping both parties safe.

“I’m so appreciative of how concerned their family is about my health. And want to take all the precautions we can to keep us both safe,” Gustafson added.

“Can’t say enough about what David’s done, you know. He’s just been a godsend to us. He’s a special, special person,” Adam Hines said. ‘I can’t think about what his mindset is… I just know to me it’s lifesaving, it’s unbelievable. To me’s he’s a hero.”

Gustafson wants to be clear that as much as he wants this for Hines, one of the challenges of delaying the transplant is if Gustafson contracted COVID, he would have to wait to be completely recovered before the transplant.