Connecticut man to be inducted into Caddie Hall of Fame

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Connecticut native is receiving a very special honor!

Joe Lacava has been inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame. He has been Tiger Woods’ caddie since 2011.

Lacava was born in Danbury, raised in Newtown and lives in Southbury. He used to play on Newtown High School’s golf team!

Woods congratulated Lacava on Instagram, posting “a hall of fame career, a great and trusted friend, and one of the best in the business.”