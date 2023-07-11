WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation received more than $7,000 from a Connecticut-based manufacturer in a Watertown ceremony on Tuesday.

Packaging and Crating Technologies raised the money as part of a 6-week fundraising campaign. The money will go to families of fallen first responders, gold star families, and seriously injured service members.

“In an incredibly real way, that it goes to these families, um and takes just a huge financial burden off their mind, so they can focus on their young children, and other things obviously going on at such a terrible time,” said Cahill Zoeller, the senior manager of development at Tunnel to Towers.



Since its launch in 2002, Tunnel for Towers has helped provide over 1,000 mortgage-free homes for recipients.



Tuesday’s donation will assist families nationwide, including two from Connecticut.