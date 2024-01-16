HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There may be more potholes on the roads in Connecticut this winter due to the rain and freezing temperatures, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT).

The potholes are popping up on city streets, back roads and state highways.

CTDOT said the asphalt has been weakened from the mild weather and the surface freezing in December and early January.

“Certainly the mild temperature swings and then freezing and then 40 and 50 and then back to freezing that moisture in the air and the roadways caused some of the pavement to crack and become brittle,” said Josh Morgan, the director of communications for the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Water can get around manholes, puddle up and freeze. Every freeze-thaw cycle further deteriorates the asphalt each time.

Drivers are asked to be patient while Department of Transportation workers plow, salt or repair potholes along the roads.