ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Is the label on your meat telling the truth?

That’s what a new proposal from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) seeks to clarify. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, half of all meat labels that claim the animals were “humanely raised” or “grass-fed” can’t prove it.

But on Monday, Connecticut meat raisers questioned the move.

“This system fails catastrophically,” said Danielle Larese, the owner and operator of Botl Farms in Ashford.

Larese said that 85% of USDA-approved animal welfare label claims, like that an animal was “humanely raised,” have insufficient or missing infromation.

“This is the definition of greenwashing,” she said.

She said that can be harmful.

“Greenwashing hurts consumers because they don’t have enough information to make informed decisions,” Larese said.

The USDA is encouraging a third-party verification system to prove claims.