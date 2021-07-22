Connecticut named one of the ‘safest states’ in a new COVID-19 travel study

(WTNH) — Vaccination clinics are the battle ground against COVID-19. With just about 49% of the nation fully vaccinated Connecticut appears to be one of the safest states. That’s according to a survey just released by WalletHub.

This map of the United States shows the top five safest states right now as it relates to the pandemic. Connecticut is number two…but why?

Connecticut has one the highest vaccination rates and lowest death rates. The news is also good when it comes to vaccination rates, positive testing, hospitalization, death and transmission.

You have to admit being ranked at number two when it comes to the least COVID infections sounds good, but experts warn not to let your guard down.

“The Delta Variant is spreading pretty aggressively in other parts of the country, and it’s impacting Connecticut a little bit right now so go out and get vaccinated,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer for the State of Connecticut.