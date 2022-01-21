Connecticut National Guard distributing COVID tests kits, PPE to nursing homes

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut National Guard is helping distribute 50,000 COVID-19 test kits to about 200 nursing homes across the state Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order goes into effect Saturday, requiring nursing home visitors to show proof of vaccination or a recently tested negative COVID-19 test.

Visitors have the option of administering one of the rapid tests once they get to the facility.

News 8 spoke with some staff members from facilities who said this is critical when it comes to keeping everyone safe.

“The restrictions have been lifted, people can visit, which is great for families, great for residents, but it puts everyone at risk,” Jim Thompson at Grandview Rehab said. “It only takes a couple, and off it goes!”

Friday’s distribution is separate from the ones for municipalities state-wide.