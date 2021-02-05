Connecticut National Guardsman hailed as hero after rushing to aid of Shelton woman in serious accident

(WTNH) — A Connecticut National Guardsman is being hailed a hero after he rushed to the aid of a Shelton woman. She had been in a serious accident on Route 15 in Orange last Friday.

“I ended up hitting a cement jersey barrier and ping-ponging around the highway,” recounted Leigh Deppe, of Shelton. “At some point, the car was flipping in the air.”

Deppe’s car finally came to a rest.

“I turned the car off and opened the door as much as I could,” explained Deppe. “I was kind of stumbling outside of the car.”

Staff Sgt. Ryan Gilbert of the Connecticut National Guard was also on the highway when he noticed a slowdown. He was traveling to Rentschler Field in East Hartford, where he’s been assisting with vaccine distribution. Once he saw Deppe and her car, he jumped right into action.

“I saw her car sideways, and I saw the airbags deployed,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Gilbert, of the Connecticut National Guard.

He brought her to his car, kept her calm, and gave her preliminary care until the ambulance and first responders arrived. Deppe told News 8 she’s grateful for all he did.

“I just don’t know many people that would take a gamble like that on a stranger, especially these days,” said Deppe.

Gilbert said he was just happy to help.

“I’m not a hero, I’m just a regular guy in the right place at the right time,” said Gilbert. “Plenty of other people have done way greater things than this. It just shows you don’t have to be a hero; you don’t have to be this crazy, fictional character; you just have to do the right thing.”

The pair reconnected in person one week after the accident. Deppe said it was like seeing an old friend and they plan to keep in touch. They both hope this story will inspire to act.

“You get a warm feeling in your heart when you make someone’s day,” said Gilbert.