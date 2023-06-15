NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown native charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England has died, according to federal court documents.

The death of Nathan Carman, 29, most recently of Vernon, Vermont, was cited as a reason for federal prosecutors dismissing an indictment against him, according to the court documents filed in Burlington, Vermont, Thursday morning.

According to the court documents, Carman died “on or about” Thursday. He was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at the Cheshire County Jail in Keene, New Hampshire at the time of the death, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to News 8.

The cause of Carman’s death was not immediately clear, and the U.S. Marshals Office said the Keene Police Department is investigating his death.

One of Carman’s lawyers, Martin Minnella, said he was told about Carman’s death Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

“We had spoken to him yesterday. He was in good spirits,” Minnella said. “We were meeting with some experts today over Zoom at 12 o’clock. We were prepared to start picking a jury on Oct. 10 and we were confident we were going to win. It’s just a tragedy, a tragedy.”

Carman had been accused of killing his mother, Linda Carman, while on a fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016. Nathan Carman was found in a life raft eight days into the trip and picked up by the crew of a passing freighter. His mother was never found and was presumed dead.

He pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother.

Carman’s grandfather, John Chakalos, was shot to death at his home in Windsor in 2013. In the indictment, Carman was accused of, but not charged with his death.

In January 2023, Carman’s lawyers argued in court paperwork filed that their client was never charged, convicted, or held civilly responsible for Chakalos’ death but that the indictment “includes matter-of-fact assertions of uncharged and unadjudicated criminal conduct.”

They said Carman was entitled to know what the government presented to the grand jury regarding Chakalos’ death because if it was “inaccurate or untrue,” then Carman may have had grounds to get the indictment dismissed.

Carman inherited about $550,000 after his grandfather was killed.

In September 2016, Carman arranged a fishing trip with his mother, during which prosecutors say he planned to kill her and report that his boat sank and his mother disappeared in the accident.

He was found in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina with his mother, who was never found. Prosecutors alleged he altered the boat to make it more likely to sink, which Carman denied.

In 2019, a federal judge in Rhode Island decided that Carman contributed to sinking the 31-foot fishing boat, ruling in favor of an insurance company that had refused to pay an $85,000 claim for the boat’s loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.