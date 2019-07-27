Connecticut native struck and killed while working in South Carolina highway work zone

(WTNH)–A Connecticut native was one of two men killed while working on a South Carolina roadway Thursday afternoon, according to South Carolina DOT.

Connecticut native David Sibbick, 29, and Cecil Morgan, 35, were patching a pothole on US 501 when a driver struck and killed both of them.

SCDOT said the two Horry County Highway Maintenance workers “both had a very strong work ethic and were willing to step to the plate to undertake any task.”

Sibbick lived in Loris, South Carolina with his wife, Wendy. Many of his family members reside in New Haven county.

Visitation and funeral services will be held in Loris, SC. A memorial service will also be held in Connecticut; the date and time will be announced later this week.

SCDOT, friends and family of the two maintenance workers remind drivers to slow down when near a construction zone.

