NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut natives knew that when they moved to Florida, they’d also be facing the threat of hurricanes.

Tuesday, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian began hitting fast and hard.

“We just got some heavy rain, but the really significant stuff is moving in probably in the next half hour,” Carl Wolff, who lives in Villages, told News 8 Tuesday afternoon.

The Villages is just north of Orlando — and in Ian’s path. He watched Tuesday as people went food shopping, shelves in stores became bare and gas got hard to find.

“A gas station to gas stations, there were big lines, but there were a lot of yellow tape around the pump handles,” he said. “In other words, they are out of gas.”

The town also lowered water levels in retaining ponds to help with flooding.

Keith and Deborah Kelly, who live in Jacksonville, installed new hurricane windows, bought battery packs and gathered a food supply. In the past, they’d had surprise visits from friends who had to evacuate in the middle of the night.