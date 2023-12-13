HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation and Southern Connecticut Gas Company customers may see their quarterly bills go up by $20 to $40 if a new proposal is approved.

Connecticut National Gas has asked for a $19.8 million revenue increase, or about 4.3%. Southern Connecticut Gas has asked for a $40.6 million increase in revenue, or 9%.

The public will be able to comment to the Connecticut Public Utilities Regularly Authority (PURA) on the proposal during three upcoming hearings.

The hearings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Farmington Public Library on Monteith Drive, at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the West Haven Public Library on Elm Street or at noon Feb. 16 via Zoom. Comments can also be submitted online.