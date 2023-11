NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Just days ago, a nurse from Connecticut was among the first Americans evacuated from Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Upon her return home, Emily “Cali” Callahan spoke with News 8’s Kathryn Hauser for her first television interview in Connecticut.

While caring for civilians, Callahan moved from location to location under the threat of rocket fire, gunfire and bombings, unsure if she’d make it out alive.

Watch part one of her survival story Monday on News 8 at 6 p.m.